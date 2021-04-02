81,314 Shares in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 81,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Abcam during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,563,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Abcam in the fourth quarter worth about $828,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Abcam during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abcam in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000.

ABCM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abcam from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abcam in a report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Abcam in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Abcam in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abcam in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abcam presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of Abcam stock opened at $19.76 on Friday. Abcam plc has a 12-month low of $17.71 and a 12-month high of $24.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.85.

About Abcam

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

