8,417 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Bought by Laird Norton Trust Company LLC

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Brick & Kyle Associates grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.8% during the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 25.1% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 167,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,195,000 after purchasing an additional 33,540 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.7% during the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 12,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.5% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 19,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 15.1% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 61,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,456,000 after acquiring an additional 8,014 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $141.28. The company had a trading volume of 4,823,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,761,167. The firm has a market cap of $194.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.32. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.48 and a 1 year high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.40.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

