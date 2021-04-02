84,265 Shares in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 84,265 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.24% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,751 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

In related news, Director Michael P. Odonnell sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $4,980,000.00. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock opened at $24.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.02. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $26.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $871.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.31.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $77.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.22 million. Equities analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ruth's Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

