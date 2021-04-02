$867.52 Million in Sales Expected for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) will announce $867.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $823.40 million and the highest is $884.00 million. Urban Outfitters reported sales of $588.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full-year sales of $4.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 billion to $4.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $4.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on URBN. MKM Partners raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urban Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.35.

URBN opened at $36.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -454.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.31. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $41.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,697 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 14,708 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

