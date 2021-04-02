87,139 Shares in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 87,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of APi Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APG. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of APi Group in the fourth quarter worth $44,159,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in APi Group by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,776,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,443,000 after acquiring an additional 992,497 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in APi Group in the 4th quarter worth $15,865,000. ADW Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 3,331,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,406,000 after purchasing an additional 700,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of APi Group by 196.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 948,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,497,000 after purchasing an additional 628,969 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APG opened at $21.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. APi Group Co. has a 12 month low of $8.84 and a 12 month high of $21.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.06.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.21 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that APi Group Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on APi Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded APi Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of APi Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

APi Group Profile

APi Group Corporation provides commercial life safety solutions and industrial specialty services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

