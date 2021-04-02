87,139 Shares in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 87,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of APi Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in APi Group by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in APi Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in APi Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 212,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 262,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of APi Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 120,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 9,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APG opened at $21.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. APi Group Co. has a 12 month low of $8.84 and a 12 month high of $21.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.06.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.21 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that APi Group Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on APi Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded APi Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of APi Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides commercial life safety solutions and industrial specialty services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

