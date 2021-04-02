8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Stock Position Raised by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 531.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,006 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,666 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.21% of 8X8 worth $7,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 48,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 215,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,426,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in 8X8 by 152.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EGHT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on 8X8 from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on 8X8 from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on 8X8 from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on 8X8 from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.96.

Shares of NYSE:EGHT opened at $32.92 on Friday. 8×8, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.32 and a 52-week high of $39.17. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.00 and its 200-day moving average is $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 68.68% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. The business had revenue of $136.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other 8X8 news, Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 6,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $242,232.45. Also, insider Dejan Deklich sold 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $49,832.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,214,815.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,812 shares of company stock worth $657,749. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

