908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.55) Per Share

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for 908 Devices in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 30th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.53). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for 908 Devices’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Get 908 Devices alerts:

MASS has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen started coverage on shares of 908 Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of 908 Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of 908 Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

MASS stock opened at $52.11 on Friday. 908 Devices has a 52 week low of $38.88 and a 52 week high of $79.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.91.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($1.32).

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MASS. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in 908 Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $1,275,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in 908 Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $416,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in 908 Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $17,086,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $2,848,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $18,509,000.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company develops its products using mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) technology, an analytical technique for molecular analysis. It offers handheld and desktop Mass Spec devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for 908 Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 908 Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.