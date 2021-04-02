92,355 Shares in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Acquired by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 92,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,086,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARWR. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 14,154 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 106,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 914,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,388,000 after purchasing an additional 185,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ARWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird cut Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.31.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 4,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.08, for a total transaction of $304,320.00. Also, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 90,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $7,961,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 383,375 shares in the company, valued at $33,913,352.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 210,663 shares of company stock worth $16,990,668 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $67.07 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.79 and a 12-month high of $92.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.85 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.54.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($1.20). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 96.09%. The company had revenue of $21.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.