$93.23 Million in Sales Expected for Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) will post sales of $93.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Computer Task Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $94.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $92.45 million. Computer Task Group posted sales of $86.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Computer Task Group will report full year sales of $380.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $376.20 million to $384.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $401.61 million, with estimates ranging from $393.71 million to $409.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Computer Task Group.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 10.60%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTG opened at $9.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Computer Task Group has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $9.95.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fosun International Ltd raised its position in Computer Task Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 78,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 240,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 7,245 shares in the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Computer Task Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Computer Task Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and technology services in North America, Western Europe, and India. The company offers strategic consulting services that delivers customized recommendations and plans to address business and IT challenges. It also provides information and technology solutions, including implementation, maintenance, and optimization of software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions; testing solutions to help clients assess, develop, improve, implement, and automate testing programs; and design and distribution of complex technology components.

