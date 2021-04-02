94,599 Shares in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 94,599 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.11% of Evolent Health as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EVH. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 173,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 20,708 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 7.8% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Evolent Health by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 174,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Evolent Health in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Evolent Health by 8.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 926,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,500,000 after buying an additional 71,590 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EVH. Cowen increased their price objective on Evolent Health from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Evolent Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Evolent Health from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.91.

Shares of EVH stock opened at $20.67 on Friday. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.56 and a 12 month high of $22.35. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.75.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 52.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH).

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.