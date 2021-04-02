96,661 Shares in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 96,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.21% of Hawaiian at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the fourth quarter worth $164,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hawaiian during the third quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HA. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Hawaiian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Hawaiian from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Hawaiian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.43.

Shares of HA stock opened at $26.81 on Friday. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $29.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.16 and a 200-day moving average of $19.59.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($3.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.49) by ($0.22). Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 37.81% and a negative net margin of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $149.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Theodoros Panagiotoulias sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $66,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,432 shares in the company, valued at $857,802.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

