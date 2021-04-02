$97.37 Million in Sales Expected for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) will announce $97.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $96.74 million and the highest estimate coming in at $98.00 million. Rexford Industrial Realty posted sales of $77.68 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will report full-year sales of $397.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $372.07 million to $416.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $437.85 million, with estimates ranging from $379.65 million to $470.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Rexford Industrial Realty.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $88.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.19 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on REXR shares. TheStreet raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexford Industrial Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Shares of REXR stock opened at $51.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 89.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59. Rexford Industrial Realty has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 8,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 170,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,384,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

