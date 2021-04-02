A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $35.11

A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$35.11 and traded as high as C$37.00. A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at C$37.00, with a volume of 20,669 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of C$520.41 million and a PE ratio of 24.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$35.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$31.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62.

A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund Company Profile (TSE:AW.UN)

A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund, a limited purpose trust, holds investment in A&W Trade Marks Inc, which through its ownership interest in A&W Trade Marks Limited Partnership owns the A&W trade-marks used in the A&W quick service restaurant business in Canada. A&W Trade Marks Inc licenses A&W trade-marks to A&W Food Services of Canada Inc As of February 05, 2019, the company had 934 A&W restaurants.

