AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AAR’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. AAR reported earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 69.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AAR will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.33. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AAR.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. AAR had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $410.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AIR shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AAR from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist boosted their price target on shares of AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on AAR from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of AAR stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.11. The company had a trading volume of 238,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,799. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -70.18 and a beta of 1.84. AAR has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.85.

In other AAR news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 7,762 shares of AAR stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $338,500.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,132,155.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 23,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $1,014,511.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 750,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,954,970.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,696 shares of company stock valued at $2,855,148. Corporate insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIR. FMR LLC raised its position in AAR by 13,915.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AAR by 122.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 11,421 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of AAR by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in AAR by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in AAR by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. 85.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

