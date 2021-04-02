Aave Trading 13.1% Higher This Week (AAVE)

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One Aave coin can currently be bought for about $393.67 or 0.00659675 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aave has a total market cap of $4.91 billion and approximately $439.18 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Aave has traded 13.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00052765 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00020131 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1,098.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004890 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00069771 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00027983 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Aave Profile

Aave (CRYPTO:AAVE) is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,464,506 coins. The official website for Aave is ethlend.io . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Buying and Selling Aave

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

