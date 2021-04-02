Aavegotchi (GHST) Reaches Market Capitalization of $61.34 Million

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Over the last week, Aavegotchi has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. Aavegotchi has a total market capitalization of $61.34 million and approximately $24.89 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aavegotchi token can now be purchased for about $1.37 or 0.00002315 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00053241 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00020098 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1,129.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00005150 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.98 or 0.00674268 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00070339 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00028260 BTC.

Aavegotchi Profile

GHST is a token. Its launch date was September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 48,332,950 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,772,987 tokens. Aavegotchi’s official message board is medium.com/@aavegotchi . The official website for Aavegotchi is aavegotchi.com . Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Aavegotchi

