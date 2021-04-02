AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lowered its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 34,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 225,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,206,000 after purchasing an additional 29,528 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 17,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 9,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 263,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,242,000 after purchasing an additional 9,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $2,119,025.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,025.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $18,475,972.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at $48,981,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 198,067 shares of company stock worth $21,511,667. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ABBV. Mizuho increased their target price on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink increased their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.65.

ABBV traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,091,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,474,988. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.46 and a fifty-two week high of $113.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

