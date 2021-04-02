AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.80.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABCL. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $775,978,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $420,515,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $338,047,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,189,000. Finally, Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter worth $153,086,000.

ABCL stock traded down $3.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.71. 4,230,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,396. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.51. AbCellera Biologics has a 12 month low of $23.20 and a 12 month high of $71.91.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.17). Equities research analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AbCellera Biologics

There is no company description available for Abcellera Biologics Inc

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.