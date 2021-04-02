ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 988,100 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the February 28th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 365,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
ABM stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.87. 378,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,908. ABM Industries has a twelve month low of $22.28 and a twelve month high of $55.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,542.23 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 0.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ABM Industries will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. CL King raised their price target on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in ABM Industries by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new position in ABM Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,014,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in ABM Industries by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 74,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in ABM Industries by 1,025.1% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 72,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 66,208 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About ABM Industries
ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.
Recommended Story: retirement calculator
Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.