ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 988,100 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the February 28th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 365,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ABM stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.87. 378,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,908. ABM Industries has a twelve month low of $22.28 and a twelve month high of $55.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,542.23 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 0.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ABM Industries will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 31.28%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. CL King raised their price target on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in ABM Industries by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new position in ABM Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,014,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in ABM Industries by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 74,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in ABM Industries by 1,025.1% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 72,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 66,208 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

Recommended Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.