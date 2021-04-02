Abyss Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.23 Million (ABYSS)

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, Abyss has traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Abyss token can now be bought for about $0.0727 or 0.00000122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Abyss has a market cap of $16.62 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00052549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00020134 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1,081.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005086 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.32 or 0.00661889 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00069882 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00028177 BTC.

Abyss Profile

Abyss is a token. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 tokens. The official website for Abyss is abyss.finance . Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Abyss

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Abyss using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

