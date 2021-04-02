Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) SVP Sells $6,071,397.00 in Stock

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) SVP William S. Ennis sold 238,094 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $6,071,397.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 225,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,761,929. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.04. 3,609,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,555,158. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.48. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $29.37.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASO. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth about $1,276,705,000. Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth about $36,278,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth about $23,114,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth about $21,904,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth about $14,250,000.

Several research firms have weighed in on ASO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.31.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names.

Read More: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.