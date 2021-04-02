Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) by 38.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,727 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.19% of Accel Entertainment worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 374.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 9,670 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

Shares of ACEL stock opened at $10.98 on Friday. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.14 and a 12 month high of $15.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -32.29 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.05 and a 200-day moving average of $10.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ACEL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Accel Entertainment in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Accel Entertainment from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Accel Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.70.

In related news, Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 7,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $80,657.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $252,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 523,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,004,028.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,602 shares of company stock valued at $1,035,707. Corporate insiders own 19.51% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals (VGTs); redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.