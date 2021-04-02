Accor (EPA:AC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $28.78

Shares of Accor SA (EPA:AC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €28.78 ($33.86) and traded as high as €32.86 ($38.66). Accor shares last traded at €32.16 ($37.84), with a volume of 695,829 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of €33.08 and a 200-day moving average price of €28.78.

About Accor (EPA:AC)

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through D-edge, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for travels agencies and corporates through Gekko solutions.

