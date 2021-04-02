AceD Price Down 3.6% Over Last 7 Days (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. During the last week, AceD has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. AceD has a market cap of $916,005.34 and approximately $56,906.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AceD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000040 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000823 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000031 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About AceD

ACED is a token. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,487,000 tokens. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com . AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin

AceD Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AceD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

