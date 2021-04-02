Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.99

Shares of Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.99 and traded as high as $3.19. Acer Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.18, with a volume of 146,668 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acer Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

The stock has a market cap of $45.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.99.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.09). Equities analysts forecast that Acer Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Acer Therapeutics stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 29,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC owned 0.24% of Acer Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 15.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acer Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACER)

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms.

