Achmea Investment Management B.V. Buys 1,571 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $6,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

SNPS opened at $254.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.54. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.94 and a 12-month high of $300.91.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $970.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

SNPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.75.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,008,168.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,170,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 28,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.42, for a total value of $6,834,841.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,656,784.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,030 shares of company stock valued at $23,699,496 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

