Achmea Investment Management B.V. Buys 7,417 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,417 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $4,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.10.

CAH opened at $60.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $44.58 and a one year high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $41.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.44 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.4859 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

