Achmea Investment Management B.V. Decreases Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,973 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 76,795 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. owned about 0.07% of The Western Union worth $5,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in The Western Union in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Western Union in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in The Western Union in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Western Union in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Western Union in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000.

In related news, CEO Hikmet Ersek sold 233,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $5,591,568.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,104,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,401,876.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard L. Williams sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,552,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 324,677 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,531. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays upped their target price on The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

WU stock opened at $25.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $17.49 and a 12-month high of $25.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.52.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is an increase from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.34%.

The Western Union Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

