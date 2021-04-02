Achmea Investment Management B.V. Grows Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,262 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $6,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 12,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,042,140.00. Also, Director James Craigie bought 6,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.26 per share, with a total value of $481,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,116.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.19.

CHD opened at $86.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.59. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.08 and a twelve month high of $98.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 40.89%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

