Achmea Investment Management B.V. Grows Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,485 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,134 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Round Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $510,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,157 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Starbucks by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,769 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $109.38 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $60.90 and a 1 year high of $112.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.53 and its 200 day moving average is $98.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

