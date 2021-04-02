Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $6.98 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 301.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,972 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 305.9% during the 4th quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC now owns 17,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,215 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 256.7% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 18,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 13,201 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 8,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 6,228 shares in the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,240,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 307.3% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,413,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,190,000 after buying an additional 1,820,886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $452,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 28,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total value of $2,160,295.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,810,567.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,595 shares of company stock worth $11,582,980 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.18.

NEE stock opened at $75.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.53 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The company has a market cap of $148.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.40 and a 200-day moving average of $77.03.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.68%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

