Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $8.13 Million Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Booking were worth $8,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,382.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,299.47 and its 200 day moving average is $2,042.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.59 billion, a PE ratio of 71.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,203.08 and a 1 year high of $2,469.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $23.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BKNG. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Booking from $2,680.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,029.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,237.87.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

