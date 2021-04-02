Achmea Investment Management B.V. Increases Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 78.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,353 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,931 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $7,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $399.99 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.83 and a 12-month high of $407.06. The firm has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 73.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $375.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.64.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $723.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.22 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. Equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

EPAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $404.00 to $442.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, VTB Capital raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.31.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total transaction of $1,323,931.21. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.05, for a total value of $433,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,456.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,871 shares of company stock worth $3,957,835 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

