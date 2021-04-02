Achmea Investment Management B.V. Lowers Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,914 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 15,912 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $8,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,328 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 3D L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $949,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,544,632 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $218,519,000 after purchasing an additional 16,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NKE shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NIKE from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.89.

NKE opened at $132.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.51. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.16 and a 52 week high of $147.95. The firm has a market cap of $208.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.73, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

