Achmea Investment Management B.V. Purchases 2,161 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 40,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 873,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,087,000 after purchasing an additional 17,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 137,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,159,000 after purchasing an additional 16,145 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.13.

NYSE UPS opened at $171.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.72 and a 200 day moving average of $165.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.35 and a twelve month high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 54.18%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

