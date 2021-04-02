Achmea Investment Management B.V. Purchases 54,036 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 462.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,722 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 54,036 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $6,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 16,950.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 453.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

LOGI opened at $107.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.77. Logitech International S.A. has a 1 year low of $42.11 and a 1 year high of $120.24. The company has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 0.88.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 17th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $1.32. Logitech International had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

LOGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Logitech International from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Logitech International from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Logitech International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.89.

In related news, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,000 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,666 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,102,434.36. Insiders sold a total of 132,681 shares of company stock worth $13,769,404 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

