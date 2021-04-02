Achmea Investment Management B.V. Purchases 8,816 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 95.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,816 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DE. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $4,224,891.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,380,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DE opened at $372.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $350.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.21. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $117.85 and a 52 week high of $392.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $116.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.77, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 41.43%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.20.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

