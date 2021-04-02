Achmea Investment Management B.V. Reduces Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,110 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $5,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,528 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 2,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 22.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $99,587,000 after acquiring an additional 179,293 shares during the period.

Shares of A opened at $127.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.14 and a 12-month high of $136.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on A shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.40.

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total transaction of $63,635.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,880 shares in the company, valued at $6,984,577.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total transaction of $2,550,955.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 356,963 shares in the company, valued at $42,928,370.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,712 shares of company stock worth $2,742,090.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

