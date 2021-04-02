Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 41,238 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,216 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 41,238 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $7,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COP shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a $54.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.88.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $54.02 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $61.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.12. The company has a market cap of $73.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.81, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

