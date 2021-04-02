Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 55,838 Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,838 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Magna International were worth $7,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magna International in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magna International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Magna International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Magna International by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Magna International by 140.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MGA shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Magna International from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Magna International from $61.50 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Magna International from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Magna International from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Magna International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

NYSE MGA opened at $89.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.68. Magna International Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.82 and a 1 year high of $95.38.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.80. Magna International had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Magna International’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Magna International Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

Magna International Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

