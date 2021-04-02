Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 787 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $7,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 393.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $192.90 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.93 and a 1 year high of $194.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $175.54 and its 200 day moving average is $158.25. The company has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 50.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on QRVO shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Qorvo from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.09.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

