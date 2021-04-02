Actinium (ACM) Trading 21.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded up 30.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. Over the last week, Actinium has traded down 21.3% against the US dollar. One Actinium coin can now be bought for about $0.0286 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges. Actinium has a market cap of $852,714.75 and $29,673.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000253 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000206 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000170 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Actinium Profile

ACM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 29,849,150 coins. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Actinium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

