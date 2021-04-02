Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.71. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.71 and a fifty-two week high of $19.47.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Actinium Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.75.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, developing Antibody Radiation-Conjugates (ARCs). The ARCs selectively kill patient's cancer cells and certain immune cells prior to a BMT or Bone Marrow Transplant, CAR-T and other cell therapies or gene therapy to enable engraftment of these transplanted cells with minimal toxicities.

