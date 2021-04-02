Acute Angle Cloud Reaches Market Cap of $4.17 Million (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market capitalization of $4.17 million and $4.62 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 9.8% against the dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0167 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,474.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,062.19 or 0.03467335 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.23 or 0.00348427 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $589.95 or 0.00991934 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $247.74 or 0.00416540 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.73 or 0.00428299 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $171.31 or 0.00288041 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00025257 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

