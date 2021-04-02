AdEx Network (ADX) Hits Market Cap of $178.49 Million

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. During the last seven days, AdEx Network has traded up 35.3% against the US dollar. One AdEx Network token can currently be bought for approximately $1.55 or 0.00002603 BTC on exchanges. AdEx Network has a market capitalization of $178.49 million and approximately $23.76 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AdEx Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00052412 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00020138 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1,036.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004950 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $395.09 or 0.00664306 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00069764 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00028263 BTC.

AdEx Network Profile

ADX is a token. It launched on May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 122,416,825 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,274,348 tokens. AdEx Network’s official website is www.adex.network . AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network

Buying and Selling AdEx Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdEx Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AdEx Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AdEx Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.