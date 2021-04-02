Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Holdings Increased by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 649,060 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,355 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 2.7% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.14% of Adobe worth $324,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in Adobe by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $7.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $483.34. 2,664,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,904,125. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.59, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $462.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $476.27. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.71 and a twelve month high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADBE. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.58.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $38,175,967.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total transaction of $277,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,303.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,558 shares of company stock valued at $52,990,341 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

