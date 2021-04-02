Adshares Hits Market Cap of $2.44 Million (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Adshares has a market cap of $2.44 million and approximately $11,522.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Adshares has traded up 52.5% against the dollar. One Adshares coin can currently be bought for $0.0707 or 0.00000118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00031422 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00009084 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000021 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00009399 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares (ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 34,576,757 coins. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Adshares

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

