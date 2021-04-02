adToken Market Cap Reaches $753,255.53 (ADT)

adToken (CURRENCY:ADT) traded 30.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 2nd. During the last week, adToken has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. adToken has a total market cap of $753,255.53 and $1,530.00 worth of adToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One adToken coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00052452 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00020102 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1,075.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.74 or 0.00663864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00069607 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00028211 BTC.

adToken Coin Profile

ADT is a coin. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. adToken’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 794,000,000 coins. adToken’s official website is adtoken.com . The Reddit community for adToken is /r/adChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . adToken’s official Twitter account is @ad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AdChain is an Ethereum-based digital advertisement platform that aims to fix the fraudulent environment of online advertising namely bot traffic, malvertisements, trackers, spoofed domains, lack of coordination and systemic fraud. ADT is an ERC20 token that is used in order to ver publishers who wish to join the system, employing a “challenge period” during which any ADT holder who believes the publisher is fraudulent can issue a challenge and match the publisher's ADT deposit. “

adToken Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as adToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade adToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy adToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

