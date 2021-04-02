Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,170,000 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the February 28th total of 3,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAP. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AAP traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $185.96. 828,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,056,485. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.90. Advance Auto Parts has a 1-year low of $81.93 and a 1-year high of $187.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

